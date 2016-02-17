Letter to the Editor: Farmer Supporting Jennifer Christensen for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Jennifer Christensen about the issues of concern to North County grape growers and wineries.

Because of a lack of winery capacity caused by Santa Barbara County over-regulation, 50 percent of the county’s grapes are sent north to be processed by other wineries. This results in a loss of $1.2 billion in economic impact, 2,000-plus jobs and $25 million in taxes.

Jennifer was interested in learning how the county can be helpful to the wine industry. Her long-time experience in public finance in general and the county in particular quickly became apparent. She quickly grasped the issues and the positive role the county could play.

She is neither a career politician nor using the supervisor’s election as a steppingstone to another political office. She is committed to Santa Barbara County. Her questions and comments were thoughtful and insightful.

My experience reinforced comments from friends of mine, both elected and appointed county officials, who are enthusiastic about the opportunity to have someone with Jennifer’s knowledge and skills willing to serve on the Board of Supervisors.

How refreshing to talk to someone from the First District who is truly concerned about addressing the issues that confront farmers and the wine industry. I encourage you to support Jennifer Christensen for First District supervisor.

Stephen Pepe

Clos Pepe Vineyards LLC, Lompoc