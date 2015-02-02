Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Adam Has It Right on Fee-to-Trust Policy for Tribes

Comments by our Fourth District Santa Barbara County supervisor, Peter Adam, regarding the fee-to-trust issue are supported by we constituents here in Lompoc.

The whole system of sovereign Indian reservations is archaic and out of keeping with a modern society. All of us were badly treated at some point in history. This is not a cause for eternal retribution as the liberal First District supervisor, Salud Carbajal, would have us believe. The Indians are actually slaves of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Department of the Interior. As such, Mr. Peter Adam's concerns cannot be considered at the county level. They are federal issues.

It is another "third rail" issue.

The reservations should be dissolved and the Indians given their fair share of land and trust funds, and then they would become full-status American citizens with equal rights to pay taxes like all of us have, too, and come under all state laws.

They would also become among the richest people in America. It is their land and mining profit funds being held by the bureau.

Justin Ruhge

Concerned Taxpayers, I.N.C.

Lompoc