Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:53 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Adam Has It Right on Fee-to-Trust Policy for Tribes

By Justin Ruhge | February 2, 2015 | 10:27 a.m.

Comments by our Fourth District Santa Barbara County supervisor, Peter Adam, regarding the fee-to-trust issue are supported by we constituents here in Lompoc.

The whole system of sovereign Indian reservations is archaic and out of keeping with a modern society. All of us were badly treated at some point in history. This is not a cause for eternal retribution as the liberal First District supervisor, Salud Carbajal, would have us believe. The Indians are actually slaves of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Department of the Interior. As such, Mr. Peter Adam's concerns cannot be considered at the county level. They are federal issues.

It is another "third rail" issue.

The reservations should be dissolved and the Indians given their fair share of land and trust funds, and then they would become full-status American citizens with equal rights to pay taxes like all of us have, too, and come under all state laws.

They would also become among the richest people in America. It is their land and mining profit funds being held by the bureau.

Justin Ruhge
Concerned Taxpayers, I.N.C.
Lompoc

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 