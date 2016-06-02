Letter to the Editor: For His Environmental Record, Katcho Achadjian Gets My Vote

Katcho Achadjian has a wide variety of experiences developed through years of hard work and attention to detail, which have made him a great leader.

As an environmental health and safety manager, I’m especially pleased with Katcho’s record regarding our local environment.

His attention to detail has installed significant protections for the Central Coast’s beaches, mountains, air and water quality, and his courage and personal attention to environmental concerns on the Central Coast has resulted in a legacy that we can pass onto our children.

Examples of good legislation that Katcho has supported are AB 2161 (2012), bringing over $630,000 to the central coast in grants to promote and facilitate renewable energy facilities.

He has also supported funding of our state parks (AB 1478) to preserve the Central Coast’s beauty.

Additionally, in the aftermath of the Refugio oil spill, Katcho voted to pass SB 295, which required annual inspections of interstate pipelines and automatic shutoff valves.

Katcho has not allowed special interest groups to influence his vote for the best environmental results. Leadership and courage are the best words one can use when describing who Katcho Achadjian is and the influence he can have if elected.

Ed Ward

An environmental health and safety manager