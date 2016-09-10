Letter to the Editor: Former Candidate Endorses Joan Hartmann

Despite being an “old-fashioned conservative”, and supporter of Republican-backed candidates in every other local election, I am pleased to join fellow conservative and former candidate Karen Jones by endorsing Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor.

My candidacy achieved the all-important goal of making conservation of the rural/agricultural character of our County a central issue. Having participated in all of the candidate forums, I have no doubt that Joan Hartmann genuinely shares this goal and that she is the candidate that can be trusted to conserve what is wonderful about our county while at the same time improving our economy.

While we do not agree on everything, there is no doubt that she has the integrity, relevant experience, and full-time commitment to perform this important job for Santa Barbara County residents. Of the five candidates in the race, Joan was the true “moderate”.

After watching all the candidates in action for months, I am convinced that Joan Hartmann would be a far better Supervisor than her remaining opponent. I urge all who care about conserving our quality of life, growing our economy in new directions with better paying jobs, and having a government responsive to all residents to vote for Joan Hartmann.

Joan Hartmann has earned my deep respect and my vote. She deserves yours as well.

Bob Field, former candidate for Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor

Santa Ynez