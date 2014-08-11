Letter to the Editor: Fracking Panic

I, along with many others citizens in Santa Barbara County, are sick and tired of the hypocrites who are leading people to believe that a problem exists where there is none. Sure, there are problems all over the world, but not here where we live. It is not a fair comparison. Do your research if you want to be a do-gooder and save the world.

This county takes pride in monitoring all that is harmful to its citizens, and regulates all industries and business to make sure they are in compliance, along with the state and federal government regulations.

You so-called water guardians are counterproductive. Where are the facts to back them up? Prove it to us citizens that fracking has harmed the fresh water here in our county, show us your facts and not from some other state, county or country. Did you know that fracking and acidizing is done to fresh water wells to improve their productivity?

My company does not use fresh water for steaming, we use water from the oil reservoir. Our produced water can be cleaned and conditioned to the point that it could be used to replenish the water supplies. Think about it and the drought we are in.

The oil industry in this county has always been a good neighbor and supported the county and its citizens. I have worked in the oil business in this county for 45 years and lived in this county 52 years, and have seen firsthand companies in this industry stand up and correct their mistakes as well as donate money to send our kids to college, support nonprofit organizations, and help develop small and large businesses throughout the county.

To attack this industry with false information and no facts is pitiful. A No vote on measure P is the only logical way to respond.

Phil Hosch

Santa Maria