Letter to the Editor: Free-Trade Deals Bad for America, Americans

Pres. Obama, Hillary Clinton and the socialist Democratic Party are determined to pass several so called “free trade’ deals that are bad for America and American workers. ( NAFTA-TPP-TTIP) These trade deals would result in loss of American jobs, America’s sovereignty would be usurped, and power would be given to international organizations and courts to carry out and enforce the deals. Not Congress and the executive branch. Is this what you want America?

Even more frightening, we are learning about a sweeping, secretive trade deal called TISA ( Trade in Service Agreement) that was recently exposed in WikiLeaks by julian Assange. This trade deal would undermine citizen’s privacy, governments’ sovereignty, and allow the free flow of foreign labor. That means cheap labor would replace American workers.

What is TISA ? Fifty-one countries would be governed by it, including the US, the European Union, and 22 other nations representing 70% of the world’s services’ trade. If passed, it would cover 80% of the US economy that falls under the heading of “services.” Included would be shipping, air travel, e-commerce,tele-communications, the internet, healthcare, financial services, engineering, landscape services, construction, sanitation, hotels, restaurants, and so on. We would be governed by international, not American laws and policies.

How would it affect us? TISA would globalize markets, functionally destroy national borders and create new corporate friendly rules and regulations in e-commerce and financial services. Simply put, TISA would seek to privatize public services and prevent countries from having any control over international corporations. It would be "profits over people.” Furthermore, it has “standstill” clauses to freeze regulations in place and prevent future rules for professional licensing, qualifications or technical standards. And a “ratchet” clause would make any broken trade barrier irreversible. Finally, no restrictions could be placed on foreign investment, corporations could control entire sectors.

And what about our privacy? According to The New Republic, this deal would allow banks and e-commerce outlets such as Amazon to send individuals’s data out of a TISA country for processing, regardless of national privacy laws.

How would immigration be affected by TISA? Greatly. TISA is a backdoor attempt to allow unrestricted immigration into the US. Congress and the president would be powerless to regulate or stop the free flow of labor, work permits and other immigration requirements would be affected, and foreign workers could work without applying for citizenship. As a result, cheap labor would replace the jobs of American workers. Finally, there would be no limits on those entering our country and Pres. Obama and Hillary Clinton would have their permanent open border.

Wake-up America. TISA is a big deal. It is bad for America and Pres. Obama wants to fast-track it. Get informed and call members of Congress. If passed, it would be the final nail in the coffin of our Democratic Republic.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria