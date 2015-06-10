Letter to the Editor: Full Disclosure of Gov. Brown’s Corruption Nears

For months this author has attempted to draw critical attention to the corruption of California Gov. Jerry Brown.

His failure to faithfully execute the law with regard to the numerous illegal and environmentally damaging activities of oil/gas conglomerates in the state has been staring us in the face for years.

To anyone of common sense, the repeated and consistent failure of the state's various environmental regulatory agencies to monitor, control or enforce law while oil, gas and energy companies endanger our health and our lives, is clearly not a happenstance, a series of accidents; they are the result of the governor's direction and policies.

In late 2011, Gov. Brown directed Department of Conservation Director Derek Chernow to start issuing drilling permits faster, to skip the rigorous requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency. When Chernow declined, explaining that acceding to this directive was a violation of environmental law, Brown fired him, then fired the department's deputy director, Elena Miller. This scenario was exposed by the Los Angeles Times (Jan. 12, 2012) as a result of it coming into possession of state memos.

Gov. Brown then appointed Mark Nechodom to the post. The obviously-intended result of this switch was the vast proliferation of fracking in the state. Governmental restriction on the placement and activity of these frackers was, and continues to be, almost non-existent. Fracking wells operated within a few feet of homes, schools, orchards and farms. Fracking's poisonous flowback liquid was dumped into open ponds, and was burned off (“flared”) into the air, contaminating the atmosphere for miles around.

Schoolchildren of Kern County workers and farmers, mostly Latino, came home from school every day with severe headaches. They and their parents, uncles and aunts suffered asthma attacks, burns, seizures, contaminated water and crops threatened by adjacent wells.

They publicly begged Gov. Brown to ban fracking, to come see for himself what his policies had brought them. He ignored their pleas.

Since passage of SB4, co-sponsored by state Sen. Fran Pavley, D-Agoura Hills, and Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara) — which for the first time required reporting of significant, but previously suppressed, data regarding the activities of the state's oil/gas industries — we have learned the many horrific illegalities permitted these operators by the Brown government:

“State officials admitted … that they allowed oil companies to inject superheated steam at pressures far exceeding state and federal thresholds.”

“Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources … officials admitted … that for years they had inadvertently [!!??] allowed companies to inject wastewater from fracking and other oil production operations into hundreds of disposal wells in protected aquifers, a violation of federal law.” Included in the injected wastewater are “high levels of benzene, a carcinogen … The levels detected were, in some cases, thousands of times above federal and state standards for safe drinking water.”

“ … the state Water Resources Control Board [was exposed to] the revelation that Kern County water officials identified hundreds of unpermitted, unlined pits created by oil companies to dispose of oil field waste” (Los Angeles Times, March 29).

In Vernon, Calif., “Investigators found environmental crimes [caused by Exide Technologies] spanning two decades … the company and previous operators had illegally stored lead and caustic battery acid at the … facility and then dripped hazardous waste all over Southern California roads as they transported it in leaking trailers to an unpermitted facility in Bakersfield. … The Department of Toxic Substance Control had allowed the facility to operate for decades without a full permit, even as it racked up dozens of hazardous waste violations” (L.A. Times, March 13).

The L.A. Times editorial board huffed, “How could this have been allowed to happen for so long?” but that publication has not had the character to point directly to the “allower” and recommend his impeachment.

In a recent op/ed piece to the Times, environmental champion Bill McKibben, while diplomatically praising the governor for his promises, called him out for sucking up to oil/gas interests: “It's as if the governor banned smoking in California but turned the Central Valley over to growing tobacco. ... fracking is bringing up more of the oil that is raising the Earth's temperature. In a state where many people are limiting their toilet flushes and some are doing without showers, it's disgusting to waste millions of gallons of water this way. … His willingness to let oil companies have their way on fracking is a serious blind spot.”

Now, however — and at long last —– the sword of justice is swinging toward the head of California's criminal-in-chief.

“[Department of Conservation Director Mark] Nechodom was named this week in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of Kern County farmers who allege that Brown, the oil and gas division and others conspired with oil companies to allow the illegal injections and to create a more lax regulatory environment for energy firms.

“Nechodon … resigned Thursday. The lawsuit was filed under federal racketeering statutes and claims the conspiracy deprived Kern County farmers of access to clean water.

“Attorney Rex Parris, whose firm filed the lawsuit, said in a written statement … that the case alleges a broad and complex conspiracy involving other officials. 'We are not surprised that Nechodom resigned a day after the filing of this lawsuit. … We are confident he is just one of many resignations to come'” (L.A. Times, June 6).

So now the harsh light of exposure is focused right on the curtains cloaking the room where the corrupt manipulator sits in darkness, still pulling the levers. (“All of you will fall on your swords, or never work in government again.”)

There are multiple reasons why impeachment — the fate this law-breaker deserves — is highly unlikely. Democratic Party legislators will go only so far in attacking a Democrat. Republicans, while rejoicing in any and all criticism of the governor, actually love what his corruption has done for their beloved oil/gas producers.

And apart from those considerations, the language of California's constitution permits removal of a state office holder only for “malfeasance.” Not faithfully executing the law — “misfeasance” or “nonfeasance” — might well be the technicality a Nixon-style governor could slip through.

So, the months of documented warnings from this quarter as to Gov. Brown's behavior have, figuratively speaking, echoed in an empty hall. The Democratic “faithful,” in testimony to their integrity, don't look at or stand up to, the moral filth in their own community. The Republican faithful joyfully welcome any attack on the Democratic Party governor, but silently pray for continuation of his corrupt policies.

The ousting of Gov. Brown from office before the end of his elected term is the only just punishment for the health, safety and environmental damage he has caused us all. Likely or not, I pray for this outcome.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara