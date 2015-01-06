Letter to the Editor: Where’s the Outage Over Global Persecution of Christians?

During 2014, we witnessed more global persecutions of Christians than any year in recent history. The Islamic State and Boko Haram led the way, with their motto, "Convert or Die."

In fact, there was an unprecedented shift from isolated incidents to a systematic campaign to exterminate Christians in places where they have lived peacefully for centuries.

According to Nina Shea, director of the Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom, "Religious cleansing, a type of cultural genocide, which is a crime against humanity, is a more accurate description."

It is taking place in Syria, Iraq, parts of Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Somala and Pakistan.

Where is the outrage from President Barack Obama, the Democratic Party and world leaders? Will western nations be next?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria