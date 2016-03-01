Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Genuine Compromise or Blatant Deceit

By Mike Smith | March 1, 2016 | 7:41 a.m.

I admire the open minded thinking ... But the idea of the triangle property did not originate from Ms. Joan Hartmann or Mr. Bruce Porter. I applaud them both for jumping on board and considering a compromise along with many other valley neighbors. The only thing missing is: Why now? Is this a bait and switch? Are opponents and Chumash hate groups hoping the tribe will throw away years of Fee-To-Trust and Federal lobbying?

Chumash leaders are too smart to be deceived by hate groups and local government politicos. The Chumash have had a pending application in for three years and NO ONE has wanted to compromise till now.

Can it be because the Chumash have made progress and see a Fee-To-Trust light at the end of the tunnel?! FACT: Bruce Porter has attended every single County/Chumash Ad Hoc meeting and Joan Hartmann attended only one!

FACT: Chumash will NOT agree to the county process regardless if they could build tomorrow. It is not about money or timing. It’s not about taxes or land use restrictions. The Chumash wish to strengthen their community via Fee-To-Trust solely to preserve tribal customs and traditions.

Look at the news in the past few weeks. Three native burial sites within the tri-counties have been unearthed only to be relocated ASAP so developers can finish their construction and save money. Now you tell me! Do counties PRESERVE or DESTROY tribal cultural customs and traditions? What would you do?

Be the judge and put your self in the shoes of the Chumash.

Mike Smith
Santa Ynez

