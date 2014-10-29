Letter to the Editor: Get Out and Vote

Pardon me, what’s that you say?

You’re looking for my vote today?

Well first, please tell me who you are,

A lobbyist, or corporate star.

Perhaps you’re just the odd ex-felon.

Oh, I know, you just ain’t tellin’.

I can tell you what you’re not,

A trusted statesman we haven’t got.

We voters know it’s corporations

That push the votes which run our nation.

The days of "government by,"

Or "for the people," that’s a lie.

Just read the news in any paper,

To see our Congress strut and caper.

But nothing for the common man,

From rags to riches is their plan.

Get elected and your fortunes made.

So what if there’s a lot of shade,

On all the things they say and do.

And that is why I’m asking you,

Who is it that you’ll represent?

We voters, or endless money sent,

To keep you in that seat you earned,

With all those promises you burned.

No thank you!

Bud Stuart

Santa Barbara