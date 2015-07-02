Letter to the Editor: Get Real About Renewable Energy

Advice

In his excessively long-winded critique of my article about the misleading junk county Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf have laid on us, Irv Beiman fails, as they do, to name any renewable energy sources except solar.

He pounds his chest about solar on his house. I have it, too. It works fine. However, it cost $80,000 to buy and install. I wonder how many families are capable of that kind of expense in their budgets? True, you can put down around 20 percent and pay off the rest, but the payoff is still roughly equivalent to the average PG&E bill that most folks pay. In the best of circumstances, in about three years, you might break even with your PG&E bill. However, you still have to pay off the balance of 80 percent. Oh, and by the way, Beiman mentions that he has storage batteries. I would ask at what cost to buy and install. I guess he needs them because the sun just doesn't shine all the time.

Beiman also lapses into some bull about my being in the past, etc. I would warrant that I have a lot more knowledge about renewable energy than he apparently does. I would love to stop oil production ASAP. But there is nothing to replace it.

In years to come it is my fervent hope that Beiman and others like him who would try to get rid of oil now with promises of renewable energy sources are not honest. I absolutely favor renewables. Just tell me what they are, their present state, their distribution system, their cost, etc.

I am very aware that most oil companies are researching renewable energy sourcing while producing what Beiman doesn't want to acknowledge: There just is not a feasible energy source available today to replace oil. These companies want nothing more than to be in the forefront of profitable renewable energy.

I will join with him and any others who are willing to put their shoulders to the wheel and subsidize technology innovation that will replace oil. So, join up, Beiman, and try to get real.

Oh, and by the way, address the thesis of my article and don't burden readers with a lot of political rhetoric.

Lee Rosenberg

Solvang