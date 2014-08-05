Letter to the Editor: Get Smart, Santa Barbara County, and Pass Prop. P

In response to the letter to the editor saying Hispanics would lose their jobs if Proposition P banning fracking is passed, such misinformation is deplorable.

If Prop. P does not go, one of our big industries in this county would be destroyed. Fracking uses up too much water, and afterward the water is full of toxic chemicals.

Santa Barbara County has a large wine industry; we need unpolluted water to grow grapes. I suggest to everyone out there who doubts what we the environmentalists say about fracking to watch the movie Gasland, which shows the areas after fracking is done. Another result of fracking is increased earthquakes, something we do not need here either.

Get smart, Santa Barbara County. Pass Proposition P.

Sue Smiley

Goleta