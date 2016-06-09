Letter to the Editor: Ghost of Elliot Rodger Emerges at UCSB

"Women have control over which men get sex and which men don’t, thus having control over which men breed and which men don’t. Feminism gave women the power over the future of the human species. Feminism is evil."

So concluded Elliot Rodger in a post at BodySpace before his deadly rampage in Isla Vista on May 23rd, 2014. (http://policymic.com/articles/89953/elliot-rodger-s-internet-history-reveals-something-more-sinister-than-just-misogyny). Two years later, the Isla Vista community still struggles to understand the violence of a disturbed young man who had vowed “to destroy the entirety of Isla Vista, and kill every single person in it” because he believed that women “must be punished for their crimes of rejecting” him (My Twisted World, pgs. 124, 118). The aftermath of his murderous rage left six students dead and 14 more injured.

Rodger was obsessed with sex, race, class, and status symbols. Though he was bi-racial, he had a hard time accepting interracial couples. He recounts in his manifesto: “I always felt as if white girls thought less of me because I was half-Asian, but then I see this white girl at the party talking to a full-blooded Asian. How could an ugly Asian attract the attention of a white girl, while a beautiful Eurasian like myself never had any attention from them? I thought with rage.“ (My Twisted World, pg. 121).

From conversations he had with other sexually frustrated men at websites like PUAHate, Rodger developed the ideology “that women are flawed. There is something mentally wrong with the way their brains are wired, as if they haven’t evolved from animal-like thinking. They are incapable of reason or thinking rationally…if their wickedness is not contained, the whole of humanity will be held back from advancement to a more civilized state… women are like a plague that must be quarantined” (My Twisted World, pg. 117).

Fast-forward to the Feminism is Cancer forum put on by UCSB Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) May 26th and the continuing conundrum posed by femininity for many young men.

Having dubbed himself “chemo” for feminism, Milo Yanniopoulos made his entrance to Corwin Pavilion on a throne carried by his acolytes. They wore Trump’s signature red baseball cap (“Make America Great Again!”) while the theme for Team America World Police thundered in the background (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcidBo3TIUM).

Once on stage, Milo immediately introduced the next POTUS, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Donald Trump that drew wild applause and spirited cries of “USA! USA! USA!” from the predominately white male audience.

For the duration of the rest of his performance, Milo affectionately referred to Trump as “daddy” and quipped with self-congratulatory smugness about the fun of doing his “dangerous faggot tour.” As Dominick DiCesare of Young Americans for Liberty put it, Milo danced “the line between entertainer and academic” and in the process kindled a bromance with his audience.

Interestingly, despite the fact that Milo openly celebrated his own homosexuality, he repeatedly denounced lesbians to the point of even denying their existence: “There aren’t really any lesbians….This is something that people don’t really understand about sexuality. You know men have been exclusively sleeping with men for the majority of their lives, since 2000 BC - Juvenal and Tacitus are very clear on this. Female sexuality as we know from all studies that have ever been conducted on this subject is much more malleable, its much more flexible. Women who sleep with women tend to have had relationships with men as well. So the old jokes about just needing a good dicking or she’s just come out of bad relationship do tend to be broadly accurate.”

Milo launched into his discussion on the perils of feminism by deriding such feminist lies as the wage gap and rape culture. He disputed the number of rapes reported at UCSB in 2014 compared to national statistics and implied that most rape victims were hoaxers seeking media attention and money. He maintained that the frequently cited 1 in 4 rape statistic was not true - that “reality is a very long way away by what is claimed by feminism” - and rattled off a few numbers apparently taken from the Department of Justice in support of his view.

He discounted the wage gap as a failure of women to work as hard as men, or to do the difficult dangerous jobs that men do, or to choose challenging college subjects. “If women want to improve

the wage gap… they should change their majors to engineering from feminist dance therapy” he declared. Deriding the “simple kind of babyish arithmetic” of feminists, he questioned their cognitive capabilities. He stated that feminists were “illiterate liars” and postulated that, “feminists suffer from the conspiracy theory of patriarchy.”

Openly derisive of the “intersectional lunacy” of “third wave feminism,” Milo enumerated feminism’s flaws: “misandry, lesbianism, facial piercings, blue hair, and many, many extra pounds” (the latter depicted graphically for the snorting audience). He quoted Rush Limbaugh who said that, “feminism is the way that ugly women get an entrance into public life” and he disparaged Gender Studies professors as “dour lesbianic harpies” and “disgusting man-hating harridans”. Ever responsive to the laughter and groans of his audience, Milo alternately smirked, sneered, and pouted, along with hand-flapping protestations of “just kidding! I don’t mean it!” whenever he seemed to cross too far over the line into hate and misogyny.

Despite his avowed intent to provide a critique of feminism, Milo’s apparent issues with women’s weight came to dominate much of his discussion. With eye-rolling acerbity, he expressed disapproval for feminist styles in clothing, hair color, and body positivity. According to Milo, the “hideous, sociopathic monsters” in Gender Studies departments have made him very angry by telling “young girls that they can be as fat as they want to; they can burp and fart and shit and turn themselves into Lena Dunham lookalikes.” Railing against body positivity for promoting “the idea that women can be healthy at any size”, Milo mocked the obvious emotional consequences for women “not looking their best.” He lamented that, “if only feminists dedicated the same amount of time to losing weight as lying they might have happier lives.”

He also mocked, “social justice in general [as] a movement populated by miserable people trying to make everyone else as unhappy as they are.” Apart from his many quips about his “equal

opportunism” with regard to sexual relations with black and brown men, Milo dismissed Black Lives Matter activists as unhappy with their “station in life.” He averred that, “it’s very clear that a lot of social justice - whether it’s feminism, or progressivism in general or, yes, Black Lives Matter - comes from people who are very unhappy and miserable with their own circumstances...” He ended with the ringing declaration that “My dangerous faggot tour is the first wave of a fight back against [the social justice] movement!"

His audience responded with fist pumping yells of “Build the Wall! Build the Wall!”

During the Q and A session afterward, someone asked Milo why he focused more on women’s fitness than on feminism and wanted to know the sources for his statistics. Milo’s apparent hostility to this prompted his followers to shout down the questioner who was told to go stand back in line.

From this it might be gathered that YAL believes that some forms of free speech are freer than others.

In fact, these and other instances of YAL’s apparent selectivity about who gets to speak about what and when would suggest a less than principled stance on the issue of freedom of expression. It may even be argued that YAL’s claim to protect such constitutional liberties as free speech gives it the rhetorical cover to advance a hidden agenda of homophobia, misogyny, racism, and classism.

So how did YAL arrive at this sad offering to UCSB’s intellectual community?

Amid the controversy following the failed attempt to establish a White Student Union on campus (itself a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement), the Young Americans for Liberty was formed with the stated goal to protect free speech and openness to ideas. But with such edifying contributions as “How the Left Exploits Transgender Laws” and “Feminism is Cancer”- not to mention a giant “free speech” beach ball periodically rolled through campus - YAL has succeeded in creating a circus-like atmosphere that allows it to badger anyone who falls outside its circle of elite, white, male heteronormativity.

Milo taunted Mexicans, Blacks, leftists, and the LGBTQ community in almost equal measure and with a wink and nod to the Men’s Rights Movement that Rodger subscribed to, Milo also normalized continued attacks on feminists.

At the end of the day, the Feminism is Cancer talk hosted by YAL and the self-styled “most fabulous supervillian on the internet”, Milo Yanniopoulos, has brought bare-knuckled troll politics to UCSB.

So on May 23rd, while we commemorate the six students slain by a madman suffering from ideational hatred for women and non-whites, YAL has succeeded in legitimating the eerie ghost of Elliot Rodger.

On May 26th, he could almost be seen hovering at the fringes of the crowd in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion.

Kathy Swift

UC Santa Barbara graduate student