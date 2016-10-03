Letter to the Editor: Going, Going, Gone

Once again, Pres. Obama, the Democratic Party and cowardly Republicans put a stake through America’s sovereignty, by not stopping this. This is why we need change.

On Oct. 1, the US relinquished control of the internet and placed it in the hands of the UN. And it is irreversible. Why is this bad? Because our ability to communicate freely will be threatened, as well as our freedom of enterprise and our national security. Furthermore, bad actors like Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea will now have a strong influence.

