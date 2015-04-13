Letter to the Editor: Goleta Mosque Merits Realist Approach

Regarding the recent topic of a mosque in Goleta, we have what I term Idealists in the community, especially the Goleta City Council members.

Idealists work on the premise of what they would like the world to be around them. They will believe in their hearts we should all get along, we should trust everyone at their word, we need to have a positive outlook towards everyone, we will not be harmed by those around us, etc. It’s a nice thought, but history tells us otherwise.

On the other hand, I regard myself as a Realist. A Realist will acknowledge the utopia outlook of the Idealists, but temper it down with what is real in the world and what history has taught us about the nature of humans. We will error on the side of caution, whereas the Idealists will error by not being cautious.

The biggest example of this relates to the start of WWII. Idealists in our government at that time pushed aside the warnings of Realists because they didn’t want to believe in the reality of the situation. In other words, they were duped into thinking everything was rosy. Realists will weigh the past with what we have in the present. We look around us at the state of the world and that will play into any decisions to be made.

So, what do we presently have as it relates to the idea of this mosque in Goleta? We have a world at war with extremists. These happen to be extremists from Islam faith and the Muslim world. Does this mean all of those within this belief are evil and terrorists? Of course not, just as the general population of Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, were not evil or warmongering people. The problem is what litmus test is there to determine who will be good and who will be evil? There is none, and that is the problem with human nature.

There are numerous examples throughout the history of our world, but I only have room here to mention one of the big ones. They all lead to the same conclusion, though. In our present world, we see radicals emanating from groups of Muslims who follow the Islam belief and flee to terrorists organizations or take it upon themselves to wreak havoc on our population. The issue at hand is, can we afford to be Idealists in such a time? Can we have trust and faith that no radicals will use such a mosque in Goleta? Can we be assured if the money needed to build this mosque all of a sudden shows up that it is not from backing by extremists within the Islam faith (who have the funds and an underlying reason to back such a project)? Unfortunately, Realists have to answer “no.” Could it change in the future? Maybe, but as they say “only time will tell.”

In the meantime, we must remain vigilant and temper any decisions being made with the reality of the situation around us in these times. There is no room for the Idealists who think utopia will happen because they wish it to be so. Can we, as a community, afford to put blinders on as if everything will be OK, or do we take the blinders off and look at the reality existing in our world today?

Steve Simpson

Goleta