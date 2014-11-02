Letter to the Editor: Goleta Sanitary District Now on Public’s Radar

Four years ago I ran against two incumbents for a seat on the Goleta Sanitary District Board of Directors. My main reason for doing so was to bring this elected board in the public awareness.

In the 25 years prior to 2010, the Goleta Sanitary District had appeared on the ballot ONE time only. No one ran against the incumbents, so nothing appeared on the ballot, and they were automatically sworn in for one four year term after another.

As a result, most people in the community did not know that the Goleta Sanitary District Board of Directors is an elected position and the board has the power to issue debt, impose taxes and to levy assessments that show up on the tax bills of the property owners in the district.

I am pleased to see that I accomplished my objective and that the GSD is firmly on the public’s radar.

In the current election, six candidates are actively campaigning and running for the two open positions on the GSD board. Hopefully, there will be new board members who will propose a RATE DECREASE.

Since the costs for the major upgrade at the GSD, for which we were billed in advance, came in under projection, we should be seeing a DECREASE in our annual assessment, which is a line item on our property tax bill.

Mary Whalen

Goleta