Letter to the Editor: City of Goleta Turning Blind Eye to Basic Street Needs

Advice

I’m a cyclist.

OK, I guess I’m more like a “sometimes-cyclist.”

I have an EMotion Neo Carbon model “e-bike.” I like it because it allows me to ride faster to where I’m going, but, you won’t see me mountain-biking out on West Camino Cielo, nor will I be pedaling along Highway 101 to Gaviota and back.

In my mid-60s, I’m just an short trip rider. I bike for exercise. I ride to the post office. I ride around my neighborhood. I ride on errands that don’t require carrying a lot of weight and are limited to a five-mile radius.

Oh and, BTW, every election, I ride the bike to vote at my polling place, Dos Pueblos High School.

I like to bike, but I’m not a cycling “nazi” who hates cars, believes everyone should be cycling and has little respect for differing opinions. Also, I don’t blow though stop signs, ride aggressively to purposely irritate motorists and don’t want to convert all but 101 to bike lanes.

My life and my work depends on the use of an automobile. I couldn’t bike around the South Coast carrying 40 pounds of photography gear. My work takes me into the city of Los Angeles, to Santa Clarita, to Northridge and lots of other places in Southern California.

I also drive around Goleta and Santa Barbara. Can’t use the bike to bring home 30 pounds of stuff from Costco. Can’t bike down to Tileco in Santa Barbara to bring home 250 pounds of tile to redo my kitchen. Can’t take my 90-year old mom to dinner on my bike.

The vast majority of people living on the Central Coast use cars to get around. A society that works the best for the largest amount of citizens depends on movement of people, goods and services.

In many cases, the best way to move them is with motor vehicles, and that requires good, safe and relatively free-flowing roads. Those same roads also need to support pedestrian traffic, bicycles, skateboards, Segways — heck, even those Razor scooters.

I believe we should have a right to make our own transportation choices, not have government make them for us. That choice may be my car, my e-bike or even bus, train or a jetliner, but it needs to be my choice; not that of an elected official or worse, nonelected “staff” at the cities of Goleta or Santa Barbara or the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Like it or not, Goleta City Council, you guys need to take care of the roads for us. That’s part of why you were elected. That’s part of where our tax money should go.

I see others writing Noozhawk about this, particularly Mr. Scott Wenz, who, recently wrote of the politics and policy part of the transportation infrastructure issue.

I’ll give you the real world perspective on street conditions around Goleta. They’re starting to suck in places. On Saturday, I loaded my gear into my Chevy HHR to go out and do some photo work. I drive over to the 76 at Winchester Canyon Road and 101 to get gas. Coming out of the station, I took a right onto Calle Real.

OK, I wasn’t watching dead in front of me, but I should have because, all of a sudden, “​Bang-Thunk!” I drive over a big, fresh pothole — more than one has developed in roads around El Encanto Heights of late.

After a brief stop to make sure I did not damage the truck, I continued on my trip, but I’m getting sick of this. Calle Real from Glen Annie Road to Winchester Canyon and from Winchester Canyon to Cathedral Oaks Road, both routes that I drive or bike on all the time, have significant lengths of broken-up pavement.

There are other streets in Goleta that have similar problems. It’s going to get worse, too, with the so-called “Godzilla El Niño” I see being forecast for this winter.

I’ve been wondering why the Goleta council wasn’t spending more of my tax money fixing streets. I even called Mayor Paula Perotte back in March on that. To her credit, she called me back the same day and we had a cordial dialogue about my concerns.

I followed that with a letter citing specifics of my anxiety about the city’s pursuit of expensive projects, such as “bulb-outs” and “traffic circles,” rather than admittedly less flashy street maintenance. While I appreciated the telephone exchange, the mayor did not reply to my letter.

Later, I heard the council was moving on construction of two traffic circles on Hollister Avenue, one at Kellogg Avenue and another at Highway 217. Those projects, practically unknown to city voters, will cost $4 million to $5 million.

Is the council giving maintenance of existing infrastructure a lower priority? I’m beginning to believe that. Heck, $4 million to $5 million will resurface a lot of Calle Real.

At first, I was a stumped at why I couldn’t find out more about $4½ million bucks worth of traffic circles, but about a month later, I learned the city had mixed these Hollister traffic circles in with another project called the “​Ekwill Fowler Roads Extension Plan.”

I hope merging the two traffic circles with a project having a name not descriptive of the actual work was not a way to divert attention of voters and the Hollister Avenue business community from the coming changes. There are even people who believe that Goleta city government actually wants to use these traffic circles to create congestion on Hollister in hopes that will coerce people onto bikes.

I hope that’s not the case. We Goletans must have the option to decide freely and openly if we want to convert to bicycles, rather than have local government spend a whole heck of a lot of money on little-known road projects in an attempt to force us to accept a city-mandated transportation agenda that a majority us might find unpopular ... if we knew about it.

This Ekwill deal was coming for a vote at the council’s August meeting, so I wrote Mayor Perotte a third letter expressing my opposition to the traffic circles, but this time, I copied all the rest them: Councilmen Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett, Jim Farr and Tony Vallejo. Not one council member acknowledged my letter, much less replied to it.

So, Noozhawk, maybe the Goleta council reads you guys.

I want to ride my bike when I choose, not when the City of Goleta decides I must. I don’t want traffic circles costing millions when there are no accident statistics supporting their need and conventional signaled intersections are just as safe — and a lot cheaper. I don’t want traffic circles to create congestion on Hollister.

But, mark my words: if that happens, I may not always have time to ride my bike, so I’ll just reduce my trade with businesses in Old Town or stop doing business there altogether and use the Internet. If I need a rebuilt alternator for my car, a new mattress, some furniture or accessories for my e-bike, I’ll just buy from Amazon.com rather than one of the retailers on Hollister.

Finally ... I’m tired of pot holes, cracked pavement and broken-up roads in my neighborhood. I want the darned streets fixed!

Are you freakin’ listening Goleta?

Hib Halverson

Goleta