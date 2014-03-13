Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Goleta Water District Setting Bad Example

By Steve Simpson | March 13, 2014 | 8:48 a.m.

[Noozhawk note: This letter was originally sent to the Goleta Water District.]

GWD board members,

I read in the paper you intend on draining and shutting down the water fountain and small pond out front of your building. This may seem like a good way to set an example, but it is idiotic at best.

Once such a water habitat has been there for a while, are you aware of all the critters of the night who depend on it? How about birds during the day and other daylight animals? Did you ever think of them when deciding to cut off their fountain of life? Doesn't seem like it.

There were fish in that water last time I looked, but I don't know if they are still there or not. If so, that would be just another travesty. Of course, there's also plant life depending on that water source, but I doubt that would ever enter into your minds. All you care about is your stupid image and how it might look to some weird people who might object to having the fountain/pond running while there is a water shortage. How ridiculous!

Why don't you put it to a vote of GWD customers? Ask if they would mind if the fountain with pond stayed in operation, but only if they were also informed about the animals/plants depending on it.

Sure, some water will evaporate and animals will drink their share, too, but what small amount are we talking about here anyway? People flush that amount of water lost in one day with only a single flush of their toilet.

So, why don't all of you so-called "caring, politically correct and environmentalist" people just eliminate a few glasses of water each day from what you drink? Then, that water saved can be put in the fountain and used by animals who can't defend themselves against such overbearing dictators of their precious habitat. After all, aren't you asking the animals to do without their glasses of water in draining the fountain and shutting it down?

So, set an example since that is what you seem so bent on showing to the community and do without your own personal water intake and give to the defenseless animals who have no say. I know how "correct" and almighty you folks are in managing water for everyone, but that goes for all the critters, too. Just think, you can boast to the community that you are sacrificing glasses of water each day from what you drink to give to the fountain. Wow! What a good way to set an example. Too bad you don't have what it takes to do it.

All talk and no action? I thought so!

Steve Simpson
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 