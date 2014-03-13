Letter to the Editor: Goleta Water District Setting Bad Example

[Noozhawk note: This letter was originally sent to the Goleta Water District.]

GWD board members,

I read in the paper you intend on draining and shutting down the water fountain and small pond out front of your building. This may seem like a good way to set an example, but it is idiotic at best.

Once such a water habitat has been there for a while, are you aware of all the critters of the night who depend on it? How about birds during the day and other daylight animals? Did you ever think of them when deciding to cut off their fountain of life? Doesn't seem like it.

There were fish in that water last time I looked, but I don't know if they are still there or not. If so, that would be just another travesty. Of course, there's also plant life depending on that water source, but I doubt that would ever enter into your minds. All you care about is your stupid image and how it might look to some weird people who might object to having the fountain/pond running while there is a water shortage. How ridiculous!

Why don't you put it to a vote of GWD customers? Ask if they would mind if the fountain with pond stayed in operation, but only if they were also informed about the animals/plants depending on it.

Sure, some water will evaporate and animals will drink their share, too, but what small amount are we talking about here anyway? People flush that amount of water lost in one day with only a single flush of their toilet.

So, why don't all of you so-called "caring, politically correct and environmentalist" people just eliminate a few glasses of water each day from what you drink? Then, that water saved can be put in the fountain and used by animals who can't defend themselves against such overbearing dictators of their precious habitat. After all, aren't you asking the animals to do without their glasses of water in draining the fountain and shutting it down?

So, set an example since that is what you seem so bent on showing to the community and do without your own personal water intake and give to the defenseless animals who have no say. I know how "correct" and almighty you folks are in managing water for everyone, but that goes for all the critters, too. Just think, you can boast to the community that you are sacrificing glasses of water each day from what you drink to give to the fountain. Wow! What a good way to set an example. Too bad you don't have what it takes to do it.

All talk and no action? I thought so!

Steve Simpson

Goleta