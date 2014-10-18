Letter to the Editor: Join the Good Guys Who Support Measure P

Join the good guys who support Measure P.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Sierra Club – The Fund for Santa Barbara – The League of Women Voters – Audobon Society - California Nurses Association – Physicians for Social Responsibility – Community Environmental Council – Environmental Defense Center – Citizens Planning Association – Carpenteria Valley Association – Summerland Citizens Association – Santa Ynez Valley Alliance – Students Against Fracking – Change.org – Santa Barbara County Water Guardians – 350 Santa Barbara – Channel Keeper – Santa Barbara Womens' Political Committee
ELECTED OFFICIALS:
State Senate: Hannah-Beth Jackson
State Assembly: Das Williams
Santa Barbara City Council: Cathy Murillo - Greg Hart
Carpenteria City Council: (Majority vote)
Santa Barbara County Supervisors: Salud Carbajal - Janet Wolf
BUSINESSES:
Beckman Vineyards – Kaena Wines – Moretti Wines – Firestone Vineyards – Gypsy Canyon Winery - Terra Sol Garden Center – Healing Grounds Nursery -– Earthbound Herbs SB
AGRICULTURE AND RANCHING:
Shepherd Farms – SB Organics – Las Palmalitas Ranch – Classic Organic Farm and Market – – Winfield Farm – Roots Farm – Earthtrine Farm – Red Horizon Farm SB – Hilltop and Canyon Farm – Tutti Frutti Farms – McAfree Farms, OPDC
CELEBRITY:
Robert Redford: “Chevron destroyed Santa Barbara with the 1969 oil spill. We can't let them do it again.”
ACADEMICS (NOT FUNDED BY OIL COMPANIES):
Catherine Gautier, Prof. Emerita, UCSB Geography Dept.
Bruce Luyendyk, Prof. Emeritus of Earth Science, UCSB
Allan Stewart-Oaten, Prof. Emeritus of Mathematical Biology, Dep't. Of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, UCSB
William Smithers
Santa Barbara