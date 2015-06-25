Letter to the Editor: Goodbye, America

As the Fourth of July nears, we are sadly losing our country. President Barack Obama's promise to transform America to a socialist, big government country is coming true.

Today, we see a lawless, divided, weakened America. The U.S. has become a welfare state, especially to millions of Third World, poor, uneducated illegal immigrants. This is especially true in California, where hardworking Americans are treated like second-class citizens, but illegal aliens get every benefit possible paid for by taxpayer money.

The threat of radical Islam is out of control, especially ISIS, thanks to Obama's desire to pull out of Iraq. Complicating everything, he has no plan to defeat them and keeps saying Islam is a peaceful religion, even though Christians, women, children and men are barbarically being murdered.

Today, the Supreme Court jumped on the socialist bandwagon, disregarding the law, the Constitution and the will of the people.

And what has happened to race relations under President Obama? It has been set back decades. This makes sense only if we understand the phrase "divide and conquer."

The president and Democrats are not the only ones who have sold out America. Recently, many Republicans gave away America's sovereignty in the trade bill.

In summary, our great country is being destroyed by politicians of both parties, the president and a complicit media.

On July 4, I will be celebrating what America once was. God, help us.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria