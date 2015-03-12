Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Gov. Brown’s Corruption and Betrayal

By William Smithers | March 12, 2015 | 8:28 a.m.

Los Angeles Times, March 11: “After … recent embarrassing revelations about the [Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resource's] history of lackluster regulation ... during a testy two-hour oversight hearing … lawmakers questioned how they could trust agency officials to follow through [on promises of a 'top-down overhaul'], characterizing longstanding agency practices as corrupt and inept.”

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, “said that just reading background material to prepare for Tuesday's hearing caused her blood pressure to soar.”

“The state has been taking broadsides from the U.S. EPA, the state EPA and local water boards, all focusing on the troubled Underground Injection Control program, which is supposed to monitor the production water into below-ground wells.”

Of course since the disastrous revelations resulting from the testing and studies required by SB4, co-sponsored by Assemblyman Das Williams, we know that for decades Gov. Jerry Brown's government has, in violation of federal and state law, permitted hundreds of disposal wells, containing toxic materials including the carcinogen benzene, to be drilled through underground water tables that provide clean water for communities' drinking and agricultural use.

His government has also illegally allowed toxic materials to be stored in pits (often unlined) that have no required state permits to exist.

Now we learn that the DOGGR benefited from a 2010 budget increase intended to help it properly monitor the state's oil/gas practices which it is required to do. But — no kidding! — the agency, it now turns out, has not fulfilled, except in 2010, that law's specification that it submit annual reports detailing “the results of its reform efforts.”

This is not science fiction. Obvious to all, except perhaps those whose integrity is in serious question:

The Wizard of Oz, behind the screen, pulling all the strings, is the governor of California, who fired the DOGGR director and deputy director in 2011, because they would not flout environmental law by issuing oil/gas permits absent the degree of scrutiny those laws required; an act purposely resulting in the proliferation of unconventional oil/gas drilling in the state; an act followed by the studious inattention of his agencies to monitor, control or prevent the currently-revealed environmental atrocities.

This acclaimed “progressive” governor, the author of this corrupt betrayal of citizen trust, is the coward who, in the face of massive disclosure of his failure to faithfully execute the law, sits in silence, explaining nothing, justifying nothing, hoping that his party supporters will see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil — about him.

But wait! Surely his chosen DOGGR director will give us hope for future government integrity? Surely he will at least show us how the governor intends to proceed with honor from here?

“Bohlen was also asked why the state agency said it will continue to allow, in some circumstances, additional injection wells in aquifers the EPA considers to be off limits.

“Bohlen responded by saying that [DOGGR] officials believed those aquifers would probably become approved for injections in the future.

“'But isn't it violating federal law now?'” Sen. Ben Allen asked. "… Bohlen did not respond.”

QED

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 