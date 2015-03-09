Letter to the Editor: Gov. Brown’s Corruption Unravels

Sometime in 2011, California Gov. Jerry Brown made an important environmental decision.

His considerable efforts to stabilize and enhance the economy of the state needed something more, some additional source of revenue for the state's treasury. To some extent, fulfillment of his re-election promises, his reputation for effectiveness, his prospects for future elective office in California or for U.S. president all depended on his success in tapping into any potential rich source of money for the state.

In 2011, he knew he had the answer: Give oil companies free reign to establish unconventional drilling practices throughout the state — hydraulic fracturing (fracking), steam injection, acidizing. The tax revenues from these practices would substantially swell California's coffers. And he would be praised for giving more employment to Californians.

This was not a hard choice for the governor. He was getting loud complaints from oil and gas operators in the state that their permit-seeking was not successful. Oil companies had contributed substantial sums to his election campaigns. And to top it off, an open or tacit quid pro quo occurred: Oil conglomerates contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to several of his favorite ballot measures.

Late in 2011, Gov. Brown ordered the director of California's Department of Conservation to start issuing permits to oil companies faster, i.e., without requiring them to submit to the substantial review mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Director Derek Chernow notified the governor he could not agree to flout the law. In what may have been a replay of President Richard Nixon's attempt to get a succession of attorneys general to fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, one can envision the governor then giving Deputy Director Elena Miller his order, who also demurred. In any case, he fired them both. (The Los Angeles Times [Jan. 29, 2012], having achieved access to a state memo, uncovered Chernow's documented refusal.)

The resulting proliferation of unconventional drilling practices in the state, most notably in Kern County, brought significant environmental and health damage, mostly to the poorest of the governor's working class constituents.

California law gave no effective prohibition to the drilling of fracked wells near schools, farms, orchards and homes. The toxic flowback liquids used in fracking were stored in open ponds, where they polluted air through evaporation or through burning (“flaring”); were poured into pits (often unlined) where the toxic materials could migrate to nearby agricultural fields, or seep into underground water tables beneath them; were stored in wells drilled through aquifers containing clean water, or injected into the ground.

Kern County school children came home every day with severe headaches; some had seizures. Air pollution was the worst in the nation. Property values plummeted. Working class families, mostly Latino, believed that their drinking water, already fouled by runoff from agricultural fertilizers, was further contaminated by fracking waste water having migrated into water sources.

In an election year, Kern County citizens and environmental organizations pleaded with Governor Brown to come see for himself the devastation his act had brought them; they begged him to ban these drilling practices, or at least tighten the loose regulations — or enforce what regulations existed — to relieve them of their anguish.

He ignored their pleas, and in that year was handily re-elected. Like Nixon in 1972, the extent of his administration's corruption had yet to be fully exposed.

In 2013, Santa Barbara Assemblyman Das Williams co-sponsored SB4, an attempt by progressive state legislators to curb the worst practices of unconventional oil/gas drilling in California. Fought tooth-and-nail by the Western Petroleum Association and its legislative allies, the bill survived only in severely watered-down form. It stipulated that oil companies would not be allowed to frack or acidize in California unless they tested the groundwater; notified neighbors in English and Spanish of proposed sites; listed each and every chemical on the Internet; and required the state's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources to conduct a scientific study of the effects of fracking and other unconventional drilling techniques by January 2015 and to develop an environmental impact statement by July 2015.

That scientific study has now been published, though it is not complete since a number of gas/oil operators have not submitted their self-testing reports as required by law.

The study's findings have exploded recognition of Gov. Brown's failure to apply, or follow, state and federal environmental law for “decades” — laws designed to inform Californians as to the locations of unconventional drilling sites, chemical contents of the flowback fluids used, the location of “storage” wells or pits containing these materials and their permit status.

Federal scrutiny is now under way of what the regional director of the Environmental Protection Agency called the “shocking” failure of the DOGGR to oversee, manage or correct the abuses of, oil/gas operators in the state.

“The [DOGGR] recently conceded that for decades it erred by allowing oil companies to dispose of drilling waste water through more than 170 disposal wells bored into aquifers classified as clean by federal law. Waste disposal wells are legally required to be sited in aquifers that contain water too contaminated for human consumption or agricultural use. In some cases, the fracking waste liquid … contained benzene levels thousands of times greater than state and federal agencies consider safe.” (L.A. Times, Feb. 11, 2015)

More recent news has disclosed that many of the state's oil/gas companies have dumped toxic flowback materials into hundreds of (often unlined) pits that do not have required state permits to exist.

Even more recently, Steve Bohlen, current DOGGR director, announced he was shutting down some of the illegal wells, in “an abundance of caution.”

Environmental groups in the state are outraged at what they perceive to be Gov. Brown's pusillanimous, ineffective, stalling response, even at this date, to mounting disclosures of his disregard for, and violations of, relevant law.

Patrick Sullivan of the Center for Biological Diversity said: "It's inadequate, it's ridiculous, it's unacceptable. … far short of what's needed. … They've allowed decades of injections into these aquifers that should have been protected. Even now, they're still dragging their feet.” (L.A. Times, Mar. 4, 2015)

The full extent of this corruption is not yet known. New revelations appear every day. Of course you will not want to turn away from them, regardless of party affiliation.

Stay tuned!

William Smithers

Santa Barbara