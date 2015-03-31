Letter to the Editor: Gov. Jerry Brown the Wizard of Dodge

The lawless behavior of oil/gas conglomerates in California, aided and abetted by Gov. Jerry Brown, continues.

The execrable failure of his Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources to monitor or control the actions of oil/gas companies, which for decades illegally dug wells in protected aquifers, and poured, without required permits, toxic materials into often unlined pits; the equally scurrilous failure of his Department Of Toxic Substances Control to address or correct — despite years of accumulated complaints — the many environmental depredations by Exide Corporation, continue to make news.

Like the notorious film wizard, but absent the humor, California's governor remains hidden behind an oilcloth curtain, manipulating events while remaining silent in the face of repeated revelations of the environmental corruption of his administration, and in the face of repeated requests by state legislators that he do something about them.

Notably, several state legislators — including California's Three Environmental Musketeers —– are doing their best to assure citizens of this state that their health and safety will in the future be more protected than their governor has used his office to permit.

State Sen. Fran Pavley, D-Agoura Hills, who is fast becoming one of my favorite legislators, has introduced a bill that would “require disclosure of records that detail the chemicals and techniques used to extract oil and the waste those operations produce.”

“We are not going to advance one industry over the health and safety of other industries and the citizens of California,” Pavley said (Los Angeles Times, March 29).

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, sponsored legislation that would “require increased transparency in [DOGGR] decision-making and industry records … and would … prohibit injecting wastewater into ANY groundwater aquifer.”

Assemblyman Das Williams (whom the L.A. Times describes as D-Carpinteria) introduced a measure that would “require annual reviews of injection wells and extensive groundwater monitoring by operators.”

Other legislators are introducing legislation to more effectively control the cyclic steam injection process. “State officials admitted this month that they allowed oil companies to inject superheated steam at pressures far exceeding state and federal thresholds.”

So, as noted, the corrupt beat goes on.

Steve Bohlen, DOGGR director, said, “Testing so far by the water board has revealed no contamination of water used for drinking or agricultural purposes from underground injection ... .” We don't know whether Mr. Bohlen was at one time an Eagle Scout whose motto was “Be prepared,” but we do know that the English translation of his statement is: “The poisons that the state has permitted oil companies to inject into the wells they illegally drilled into protected aquifers has not yet leaked out, as it has 20 to 50 percent of the time in other parts of the country.”

You may have been subject to the protestations of oil company shills here and elsewhere that the carcinogen benzene included by oil companies in these wells — at levels “thousands of times” higher than permitted by environmental law — is naturally found in the environment, and is “not used” by drillers. In usual fashion, however, they avoid saying that whether benzene was brought up from the earth by oil company drilling or whether it was ordered from a CVS pharmacy, the drillers put this poison into wells they drilled through water used for drinking and/or agriculture.

“Pavely and seven other legislators sent Gov. Jerry Brown a letter this month asking for the immediate suspension of waste injection into aquifers that are still under investigation. Pavley said that she has received no response from Brown's office.”

To a political independent, it's notable but not surprising that this is as far as one Democrat will go in the direction of faulting another. Indignation and alarm at the failures of state agencies are rampant among California legislators; but the source of these failures, the reason they have been allowed to exist, is not directly criticized. And I observe similar “See no evil; hear no evil; speak no evil” of Democratic elected officers commonly practiced by Democrats here and elsewhere.

Gov. Brown is a corrupt state official who has used his office and his influence to avoid executing and/or enforcing state and federal laws intended to protect the health and safety of his constituents. The hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars provided to his campaigns and to his favorite ballot initiatives by oil/gas conglomerates are certainly a factor in his behavior.

Given the nature of defining “malfeasance,” the only grounds for impeachment and removal from office provided in California's constitution — as opposed to “misfeasance” or “nonfeasance” — it may be extremely difficult to apply to him the punishment he deserves, which of course a Democrat-controlled legislature would never do.

So California's Wizard of Dodge, behind his curtain, continues to manipulate the smiling dummy out front.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara