Letter to the Editor: Government Dependency Kills Hopes, Dreams

The welfare system needs to end, and has already destroyed millions of Americans’ lives. No work ethic was learned with this terrible tragedy. The free welfare money, free food stamp money, free Section 8 money, free health care needs to end now. The illegal aliens are now doing the jobs that these lazy Americans refuse to do. Why? We who have some dignity must work for them so they get everything free.
This is just a 40-year-old disaster that should have ended 35 years ago. Government dependency kills hopes and dreams.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara