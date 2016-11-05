Letter to the Editor: Greed, Power, Criminality and Hillary Clinton

Finally, someone is pushing back and finding out the truth. Many FBI agents are carrying out an extensive investigation of the Clinton Foundation. According to 2 FBI sources, 5 important pieces of information have surfaced.

1. The Clinton Foundation investigation is far more expansive than reported.

2. The laptops of Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson have not been destroyed. Agents are looking through them and interviewing people again.

3. Agents have found emails believed to have originated on Hillary’s secret server, on Weiner’s laptop.

4. Sources say an indictment is “likely” in the case of pay for play at the Clinton Foundation “ barring some obstruction in some way” from the Justice Department.

5. FBI sources say there is a 99% chance Hillary’s server has been hacked by at least 5 foreign intelligence agencies and information was taken. ( Iran China Russia, N. Korea?) This investigation over the pay to play interaction between

Sec. of State Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation has been going on for over a year. It is led by the white collar crime division, public corruption branch of the criminal investigation division of the FBI. Agents say there is an avalanche of new information coming each day. At the same time, the classified email investigation is being run by the national security division of the FBI.

The question of the day, in light of the damming information surfacing, will we get justice or will Pres. Obama or the DOJ interfere?

Why is a special prosecutor or a Grand Jury not looking into this? And how can we possibly elect such a corrupt candidate? When is enough, enough, America?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria