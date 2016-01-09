Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Letter to the Editor: Gun Violence and President Barack Obama

By Don Thorn | January 9, 2016 | 7:10 a.m.

Is President Barack Obama concerned about gun violence?

If so, why did he vote against charging school shooters as adults in Chicago, why are federal crime prosecutions lower now, why have his amnesty policies allowed drug members and criminals to enter the US, and why is he freeing violent drug dealers from prison?

Furthermore, why does he support #BlackLivesMatter, even though it protects gun toting criminals in cities like Chicago? Eighty-three per cent of those murdered in Chicago have criminal records and many are gang members.

On the international front, Obama won't name our enemy (radical Islam), he is repopulating America with 10s of 1000s of Sharia loving citizens and he gave the green light to Iran to acquire the biggest gun of them all, nukes.

Why? Power and control. In order to take over a nation, first  disarm its citizens. Obama couldn't accomplish this legally, so he illegally trying via executive orders.

America, will you surrender your rights, freedoms and guns?

Don Thorn
Carpinteria

