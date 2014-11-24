Letter to the Editor: Habitat for Humanity Offers ‘Hand Up’ for New Homeowners

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (a locally based affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International) is so pleased about the recent completion and dedication of our 12 homes on East Canon Perdido Street. In hopes of celebrating this recent success with the entire community, I wanted to share with you a bit about what we do, how we do it, and our plans for the future.

We believe in the notion that making homeownership opportunities available to low- and moderate-income families who already live in the Santa Barbara area, and are struggling with difficult housing conditions, is a very positive way to build the fabric and stability of our community. While nothing is wrong with being a renter, our idea is that a homeowner is directly and fully invested in their community through the pride owning a home brings.

We have a rigorous family selection process. For our Canon Perdido development, we had 530 applicants for 12 homes. Habitat for Humanity partners with hardworking families who are legal U.S. residents, have maintained good credit, pay their taxes and have some savings set aside. They work incredibly long hours, and often multiple jobs, to make ends meet.

When they purchase their Habitat home, each of the 12 families pays a sum to cover the closing costs and will assume a zero percent mortgage loan. To maintain our philosophy of offering a “hand up” rather than a “hand out,” Habitat structures the mortgages so that a family’s housing costs do not exceed 35 percent of their total household income. Their mortgage payments then become recycled funds for future builds and the opportunity for more families to own their own home.

Each adult member of the family must contribute 250 hours of “sweat equity” to the building of their home. The Canon Perdido families worked side by side with over 700 volunteers who donated their time to make these homes a reality.

In terms of funding, about two-thirds of the funds raised to buy the land and complete the homes were donations private individuals, charitable foundations and businesses. The other one-third was assistance from the City of Santa Barbara, which become a loan on each home, and is either repaid or ultimately forgiven if the home remains in the affordable housing inventory for 90 years.

Our next projects will be several new homes on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria and on East Cota Street in Santa Barbara. The land for the Cota property was recently donated to us by Leslie Meadowcroft-Schipper, an incredibly generous gift to the entire community! In addition to building new homes, we also have ongoing program we call “A Brush of Kindness,” which is essentially renovating existing homes for people who are not able to do it by themselves with donated labor and materials.

We are always looking for volunteers to partner with. If our concept is compelling to you and you would like to be involved with us in the future, I ask you to contact us at 805.692.2226 or [email protected]. We look forward to partnering with you!

Jon Martin, board president

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County