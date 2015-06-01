Letter to the Editor: Health Effects of Oil Spill

I recently heard of the oil spill in and around Santa Barbara.

I have firsthand experience with never-ending possibilities of the direct and indirect results of a similar situation. I hope this letter will serve as a note of caution for people in your affected area.

My name is Rocky Meadows. During the 2010 BP oil spill, I lived and worked on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This disaster is now known as the greatest environmental disaster in the history of the United States. While I have no details of the magnitude of your oil spill nor its "cleanup" effort, I urge you to please take this as a very serious matter.

I, along with thousands of others, became sick during this time. Many of us are still very sick with a totally changed life, while many others were sickened to life-ending proportions. From the human health perspective, our symptoms were varied and wide ranging. However, we usually would have many common symptoms, too. When all aspects of life are suddenly affected, (air, water, food and etc.), it is to be expected that individuals will react differently. Our medical experts can sometimes have difficulty determining the exact and precise origin of certain symptoms but the overall health impact is very easily recognized and traced back.

I am writing to you with no outside influence on my message. I went from being a perfectly healthy, very active and athletic person to someone who is now disabled and struggles with basic life. I do not need outside influence to give you a first hand accounting. From a business professional to a survivor, I ask you to please be vigilant and take this matter very serious.

I have little knowledge of environmental issues, most of which are visibly recognized. However, I have extensive knowledge of the human health issues, which are not so easily recognized. I also believe that our health is directly connected to the health of our environment. Therefore, the environment must be meticulously maintained.

Be aware of professional "spokespersons," slanted news reports, doctors who don't want to get involved, etc. Anticipate stories that downplay the amount, the negative impact and, yes, even a change in the basic but pertinent numbers.

It is difficult for me to write this basic and informal letter. I do so as I experience yet another night with little or no sleep at all. Therefore, do not anticipate more correspondence from me. If anyone has questions I welcome your phone call at 228.623.1500. Depending on the time, medication and other factors, I may or may not be able to field your call with an informal and intelligent conversation. I have a voicemail system in which anyone can leave a message if so desired.

It is my prayer that no one would have to endure the change of life such as I have. Therefore I write to you in hopes of helping you understand the serious nature of such an event in which you may be experiencing.

Rocky Meadows

Ocean Springs, Miss.