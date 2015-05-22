Letter to the Editor: Heartfelt Thanks in Honor of Memorial Day

We are now coming upon Memorial Day.

A time we take a chance to say,

How grateful we are, to just exist.

Too many benefits, to now list.

High on this list, those whose lives,

Were sacrificed, so we now survive.

Throughout this world, so many graves,

We can now observe, since we were saved.

Or perhaps, a beloved mother,

Who gave us her Life, like has no other.

It is a day we must take the time,

To review those memories, so sublime.

So to your life, now add this favor,

Your most grateful thanks for all you savor.

It's such a right thing that you can do,

On this day, that is made for you.

With heartfelt thanks,

Bud Stuart

Santa Barbara