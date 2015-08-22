Letter to the Editor: Here We Go Again with ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Advice

Recently, the “Black Lives Matter” movement kicked into high gear. What is it all about?

According to some, the BLM movement “was born out of hatred and has shifted from talking about police brutality to being violent against officers.”

To Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark, a Democrat, the BLM movement protests have turned into “a political construct” and are “nothing more than an attempt to energize and mobilize the black vote for the 2016 elections.”

He goes on to say once again thugs, criminals and race hustlers are destroying Ferguson, Mo. He concludes, this dangerous movement will be coming to cities near all of us.

I ask you, America, are these BLM activists promoting black racism, especially an anti-white agenda? If not, why do they reject “All Lives Matter”? Furthermore, why are they not equally concerned about black on black killings, especially in Chicago?

It is time for the black community, the media, our divisive president, Barack Obama, and politicians to face reality. America and the majority of police officers are not racist. It is time to look for the real solutions concerning the black community.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria