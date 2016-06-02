Letter to the Editor: Here’s How Katcho Achadjian Helps Constituents

It is evident the most qualified candidate for the 24th Congressional District is Katcho Achadjian.

I am speaking to you as his constituent, the Rare Disease State Capital Event leader for the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) and a parent of a teenager with an Ultra Rare Disease, affecting more than 7, 000 diseases and conditions that are considered rare and as a group affect more than 30 million Americans and without cures.

We need to continue supporting our specialty physcians like Dr. Mark Corazza of Santa Barbara, Dr. Mark Mcquire of Santa Barbara, Dr. Wesley Schooler of Santa Barbara and Dr. Amy Webb of Pismo Beach for their specialized care to their most vulnerable patients, like my child, Cade. Specialty physicians are our voice as is Katcho Achadjian.

More often than not, patients with rare diseases experience significant delays in education, in diagnosis and cannot obtain accurate diagnosis or services. Even with modern medicine, we seem to struggle providing specialized services to those in dire need. We need Katcho to continue “fighting the good fight.” For this reason, Assemblyman Achadjian joined principal author, state Senator Bill Monning, as co-author to Senate Concurrent Resolution 108 (Rare Diseases), and brought the needed attention to such an important and often overlooked issue in the 24th Congressional District.

I speak from experience. We need Katcho in Congress to continue advocating for our individuals without a voice. We trust and believe that Katcho has his constituents’ best interest, and is the most qualified to represent the most vulnerable individuals.

Katcho Achadjian’s long and reputable history speaks volumes and is undisputed.

Andrea Vergne

Arroyo Grande