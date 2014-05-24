Letter to the Editor: HighRidge Church Available for Prayers, Encouragement

We are all at a loss for words with the tragic events that took place Friday night in Isla Vista. Life is so precious and so delicate, and last night precious young lives were stolen from us.

In a situation like this, all I know to do is trust in the one who knows the beginning from the end, and God in His scriptures encourages us with a promise.

I want to take a moment and pass on this encouragement to you. Psalm 34:18 promises, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” We are promised that God is near us in our deepest pain. He is near us when we are most afraid and we don’t understand what is going on.

When grief seems to overwhelm our hearts, the God of the universe promises us that He is near. As you begin to process through the pain, I want you to know that HighRidge Church is praying for you. We also want to make ourselves available to pray with you and encourage you.

If you have friends who have been affected by the recent tragedy, feel free to forward this to them. You do not have to be a member of HighRidge for us to meet with you and encourage you. Contact us at [email protected].

Blessings,

— Pastor Drew Jackson

HighRidge Church Santa Barbara