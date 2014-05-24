Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: HighRidge Church Available for Prayers, Encouragement

By Pastor Drew Jackson | May 24, 2014 | 10:28 p.m.

We are all at a loss for words with the tragic events that took place Friday night in Isla Vista. Life is so precious and so delicate, and last night precious young lives were stolen from us.

In a situation like this, all I know to do is trust in the one who knows the beginning from the end, and God in His scriptures encourages us with a promise.

I want to take a moment and pass on this encouragement to you. Psalm 34:18 promises, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” We are promised that God is near us in our deepest pain. He is near us when we are most afraid and we don’t understand what is going on.

When grief seems to overwhelm our hearts, the God of the universe promises us that He is near. As you begin to process through the pain, I want you to know that HighRidge Church is praying for you. We also want to make ourselves available to pray with you and encourage you.

If you have friends who have been affected by the recent tragedy, feel free to forward this to them. You do not have to be a member of HighRidge for us to meet with you and encourage you. Contact us at [email protected].

Blessings,

— Pastor Drew Jackson
HighRidge Church Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 