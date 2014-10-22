Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Highway 101 Is Just a Ploy

By Scott Wenz | October 22, 2014 | 10:05 a.m.

Are you surprised at Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schnieder and the City Council majority over Highway 101? Choice is not the end game!

The latest uproar over SBCAG and the lawsuit is only the tip of the iceberg with the mayor and council majority.

Cars Are Basic warned voters if they voted for council members and mayors who advocate for street narrowing, taking of traffic lanes, backing "Bulbout Hell," and other anti-car planning that the end game would be "taking" of your option to drive. The city declared open war on auto drivers.

Voters rebelled in 2009 when faced with "Bulbout Hell" and changed the Santa Barbara council majority. The new majority passed resolutions not to obstruct streets and truck routes. The voters falsely believed they won. Thinking they were protected at the 2011 election, they voted for the old tired majority. This old school majority, in open defiance of resolutions of the past council, steam-rolled ahead with anti-car planning.

Business as usual as if the rebellion never happened. Their anger is directed at the public who dared speak against destruction of city streets and free travel. Back came "Bulbout Hell," narrowing of streets and more. Then came the devastating change in the General Plan allowing for high-density overlay and the authority to declare "overriding" issues ignoring CEQA.

CEQA is the California Environmental Quality Act. CEQA is intended to obstruct and prohibit all interests from "despoiling" the State of California. The left has plowed head long into their own brick wall. Their answer? Ignore it. The high density creates ghettos of housing and businesses without critical parking or street access. Congested parking and streets leading to noise, and pollution in "violation" of CEQA!

Senior traffic planner Rob Dayton (as listed by the city directory) has a 15½-year history of distortion and deception regarding transportation issues. Multiple mayors including Mayor Schneider have refused to demote or fire him. It is important the reader understand this is documented history in destroying your freedom of choice.

Joint Planning Commission and City Council meeting of September 2014: Mr. Dayton presented the "City of Santa Barbara Traffic Impact Study," stating the following. The intersection at Cliff Drive and Montecitio Street is completely saturated (as is the traffic load on Castillo underpass). Conditions of one of three primary reasons CAB worked to stop the city's takeover of Cliff Drive. When asked the outcome of the approved high-density infill allowed by the new city General Plan and future density, Dayton's statement was it will significantly increase congestion. Destroying your right to drive is finally revealed as the true intent of 40 years and the council majority.

The city "outed" itself. No longer is there a pretense of "choice" of transportation.

There should be a chill down the spine of every reader who believes in a free society. The openly admitted impacts of this planning (above joint meeting) will create difficult conditions for businesses, making average traffic a nightmare for everyone (not rush hour) and destroy single family neighborhoods. Congestion will significantly increase costs of goods and services, and degrade living. This planning will forever change the very reason people move to Santa Barbara and south county. When informed of the joint meeting presentation, business owners and operators in the city shake their heads and state this is the long-term end of what they do.

Scott Wenz
Cars Are Basic

