Letter to the Editor: Hillary Clinton, Corruption on Steroids

Today we are continually seeing more evidence of the massive, outrageous corruption of the Clintons, especially Hillary. Thanks to recovered e-mails by the FBI, WikiLeaks, Judicial Watch and other sources, we now know that Hillary Clinton may be the most corrupt, deceitful, unstable person to run for president.

During the last several months, WikiLeaks has released 1000s of e-mails pertaining to Hillary. This non-profit organization believes in transparent governments in order to combat corruption. In its 10 year history, it has a 100% accuracy rate and has never been challenged, legally.

In spite of the release of these e-mails, many Americans remain uninformed. Why? Because the mainstream and social media have largely “blacklisted” WikiLeaks, fearing exposure. The e-mails reveal that they are in the tank for Hillary Clinton. They have smeared Donald Trump and covered up damaging news about Hillary. Heck with the truth and what is best for America, the globalist status must be preserved.

Some damaging WikiLeaks e-mails:

1. Obama lied. He knew about Hillary’s secret server and used a pseudonym to e-mail her.

2. Hillary wants a hemispheric common market, open trade, open borders.

3. Hillary took money from foreigners and terrorist supporting nations.

4. Hillary has a public and private position on policies.

5. Supports TPP.

6. People were paid to incite violence / unrest at Trump rallies, including at a fake Univision rally.

7. Mocked Catholics and wanted compliant citizens.

8. Deleted incriminating e-mails, state covered-up, asked about White House executive privilege to hide from Congress.

9. Clinton Foundation received $12 million from King of Morocco. Six months later Morocco gets weapons.

10. Acknowledges radical Islamic threat and jihadists would infiltrate Syrian refugee program.

11. Bill Clinton got $1million for B-Day from Qatar. Qatar got arms increase.

12. Clinton Foundation schemed with Big Pharma to keep price of aids drugs high in the US.

13. CNN + Fox News leaked town hall questions to Hillary.

14. Polls rigged via oversampling.

15. Shadow government protects Hillary. ( FBI Doc.)

16. Hillary campaign colludes with journalists, pundits, TV networks + Super PACs.

17. Campaign concerned about Hillary’s health. ( Head-Psychotic-Lies)

18. Billionaire George Soros influences Hillary.

19. Know Obamacare does not work.

20. Hillary’s campaign caught partaking in insider trading.

21. Podesta has illegal access to top secret info.

22. Facebook founder Zuckerberg in direct contact with Hillary campaign.

23. Hillary has Wall Street ties and the Clintons got rich with Clinton Foundation blurred public / private lines.

24. Is a Clinton, Vatican, Iranian connection. Hillary negotiated / defended Iran Deal.

25. Clinton Foundation has 500+ conflicts of interest. ( Doug Band )

26. Hillary brokered sale of 20% of US Uranium with Russia. Benefitted people who donated to Clinton Foundation.

27. Hillary plans to gut Social Security.

28. FBI found 10s of 1000s of e-mails on Huma-Weiner laptop that were sent via Hillary’s private server. Heavily redacted, therefore classified.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

When is enough, enough, America. The only way to stop this corruption is to not elect Hillary Clinton.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria