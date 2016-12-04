Letter to the Editor: Hillary Clinton the Corruptor Who Keeps On Getting

During the Democratic Party primary season, I volunteered to contribute a certain amount of money each month to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign.

The amount, as per my agreement, was charged monthly to my credit card.

When Sanders lost his party's nomination, he sent me an email asking if I'd like to stop my monthly contribution. I replied “Yes,” I wanted to stop the payments.

No further money was withdrawn from my account by the Sanders campaign.

Retired teacher Terry Hendricks, however, a similar monthly contributor to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, has had a very different experience.

According to Los Angeles Times columnist David Lazarus (Dec. 2, 2016), the Clinton campaign, despite having specified that the agreed term for such payment was “for the length of the campaign” continued to collect monthly contributions from Ms. Hendricks' credit card after Clinton's campaign loss. And didn't stop.

Ms. Hendricks, it seems, felt there was a misunderstanding. She thought the contractual language should be observed. She felt what was happening was was not right. She made more than two dozen calls to the published number of the Hillary Victory Fund where recorded messages told her everyone was “very busy” and asked her to leave a message. No one returned her calls; her repeated recorded pleas to stop payment were ignored.

Her attempts for help from the Democratic National Committee and the Federal Election Commission resulted in nothing.

Columnist Lazarus, it seems, duplicated Ms. Hendricks' attempts to reach the Clinton Fund, got the same recorded response; left messages; never heard back.

Strangely, he found, if you go to Hillary-Clinton.com, there are very accommodating people there encouraging you to donate right now and willing still to take your money.

What a surprise!

So candidate Clinton who when on election night saw the writing on the wall, decided not to make an appearance before her supporters or give an immediate public conciliation speech, then followed this graciousness by deploying her now-famous judgment and character to allow staff to abandon her faithful contracted contributors to scramble for what financial scraps they could manage to recover from their misplaced trust in her.

Bank of America, that initially refused to get involved, finally interceded to discontinue Clinton's fraudulent payment collections from Ms. Hendricks' credit card account.

But Terry Hendricks is only one of the most recent to have their eyes opened as to the nature of Hillary Clinton.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara