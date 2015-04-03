Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Historic Understanding for a Nuclear ‘Deal’?

By Diana and Don Thorn | April 3, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.

On Thursday, the P5+1 and Iran announced they had reached an agreed understanding on a "framework" for the negotiation of a final nuclear deal by the end of June. However, is this real, as nothing has been signed or agreed to?

According to the Washington Post, "none of Iran's nuclear facilities, including the Fordow center buried under a mountain, will be closed. Not one of the country's 19,000 centrifuges will be dismantled. Tehran's existing stockpile of enriched uranium will be 'reduced' but not necessarily shipped out of the country. In effect, Iran's nuclear infrastructure will remain intact, though some of it will be mothballed for 10 years. When the accord lapses, the Islamic republic will instantly become a threshold nuclear state."

Finally, the Post warns that ending the sanctions in Iran would provide a "huge economic boost" to the country, "aiding its military aggression throughout the Middle East."

What about inspections? According to Joseph Klein (Daily Mail), there will be no "snap" inspections, which would allow the IAEA to go any place at any time.

In the past, Iran has not been truthful about secret nuclear facilities or what they are doing.

Furthermore, according to Middle East specialist Clare Lopez, "all evidence suggests Iran already has nuclear warheads. We don't know if the Iranians have been able to marry the nuclear warheads to missiles."

Why is President Barack Obama so desperate to make a deal with Iran, a nation that seeks world domination, not peaceful coexistence and wants to destroy America, plus eradicate Israel? Is it for his legacy, personal revenge, or is he not on the side of America and Israel?

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

