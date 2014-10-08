Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Hold Capps Accountable on Election Day

By | October 8, 2014 | 4:05 p.m.

I would like to thank Ron Fink for his great analysis of this election.

He did miss Rep. Lois Capps' cover-up of the Mallory Dies murder at the hands of Capps staff member Raymond Morua, a drunk who would not have been in her life path had Capps' inept staff, who hired a three-time DUI arrest and trial veteran, done their due diligence. What were they thinking?

Then Capps allowed her chief of staff to forge Morua's name to two federal documents in an attempt to get him out of jail. Are those in the Capps camp thinking that if they keep these facts away from all the uninformed new UCSB transplants, who mostly automatically vote for Democrats, that they will go to the polls without knowledge of the Watergate-style corruption right here in sunny Santa Barbara? By the way, no one died at Watergate!

Is beautiful, vibrant, talented Mallory's death cover-up going to stay hidden until after the election? Is Capps going to be rewarded with a ninth term?

I was at Mallory's wonderful memorial at Shoreline Park, and I cried uncontrollably at the loss of this awesome lady. Capps, who said, “My heart goes out to the family of Mallory Dies," didn’t even send a staff member to convey even a molecule of concern or remorse to the friends and family of poor Mallory.

Don’t let the truth be hidden in the dark! Get it back in front of the voters.

Michael Bishop
Santa Barbara

