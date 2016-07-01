Letter to the Editor: What’s the Hold Up with the Final Primary Election Vote Count?

As a long time community member, I’m extremely disappointed with our state and the length of time it takes for our local government to determine the results of the primary. It’s 2016!

There has to be a faster and more efficient way to count ballots.

I’m also a bit disheartened by the fact that California’s Secretary of State, who is responsible for officially calling local races, endorsed Salud Carbajal. I understand that every politician has the right to endorse who they please, but in this scenario, it seems like they are trying to get an unfair edge on Justin Fareed by drawing out the results.

Regardless, I think it’s more than obvious that Justin will be the candidate moving on to the general election, and if political insiders are purposefully withholding the results, it’s only because they know he can win. Hopefully, they’ll make an official announcement soon.

Kathryn C. Donovan

Santa Maria