Letter to the Editor: Hooray It’s April

Come close my friends,
So you can hear,
While I explore
This time of year.
In this very month,
We honor our Earth,
This planet where
We all were birthed.
In addition of course,
Please don’t be lax,
It is that time,
We send our tax.
You must forgive
These April showers.
Remember they bring
Sweet May flowers.
Plus the month’s final
Sunday will bring,
A day on which
Many hearts just sing.
So please enjoy,
Days of April sun.
Recalling that
You’re only one,
Of many souls
Who love these days,
When we’re all blessed
In endless ways.
Bud Stuart
Santa Barbara