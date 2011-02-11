Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: House Resolution to Defund Title X an Attack on Women’s Health

By Cheryl Rollings | February 11, 2011 | 12:23 a.m.

Anti-choice forces have taken control of Congress, and one of their first actions is an attack on the health and well-being of low-income women and their families.

House leadership has introduced a continuing resolution that proposes to eliminate funding for Title X, the national family planning program that was signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. For more than 40 years Title X has been a key component of our nation’s health-care infrastructure, serving more than 5 million low-income women every year. It has played an essential role in reducing the number of unintended pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Defunding Title X would have a devastating effect on women and families who depend on it for their preventive health care. In health centers across the country, including Planned Parenthood Centers, Title X provides funding for contraceptive care, annual exams, lifesaving cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Cutting funding for a cost-effective prevention program that saves money is just bad public policy. For every dollar invested in family planning, $3.74 is saved in future Medicaid-related costs. Eliminating Title X would contribute to the decline in the health and well-being of low-income women, who are four times more likely to face an unintended pregnancy. It would add to future costs associated with those pregnancies, as well as the costs associated with undiagnosed breast and cervical cancer.

Eliminating this program at a time when families are facing such difficult economic times is nothing short of immoral. The new anti-choice Republican majority in Congress should spend their time seeking solutions that will strengthen families and put Americans back to work, instead of playing politics with the health of millions of women.

Cheryl Rollings, president/CEO
Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 