Letter to the Editor: House Resolution to Defund Title X an Attack on Women’s Health

Anti-choice forces have taken control of Congress, and one of their first actions is an attack on the health and well-being of low-income women and their families.

House leadership has introduced a continuing resolution that proposes to eliminate funding for Title X, the national family planning program that was signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. For more than 40 years Title X has been a key component of our nation’s health-care infrastructure, serving more than 5 million low-income women every year. It has played an essential role in reducing the number of unintended pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Defunding Title X would have a devastating effect on women and families who depend on it for their preventive health care. In health centers across the country, including Planned Parenthood Centers, Title X provides funding for contraceptive care, annual exams, lifesaving cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Cutting funding for a cost-effective prevention program that saves money is just bad public policy. For every dollar invested in family planning, $3.74 is saved in future Medicaid-related costs. Eliminating Title X would contribute to the decline in the health and well-being of low-income women, who are four times more likely to face an unintended pregnancy. It would add to future costs associated with those pregnancies, as well as the costs associated with undiagnosed breast and cervical cancer.

Eliminating this program at a time when families are facing such difficult economic times is nothing short of immoral. The new anti-choice Republican majority in Congress should spend their time seeking solutions that will strengthen families and put Americans back to work, instead of playing politics with the health of millions of women.

Cheryl Rollings, president/CEO

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties Inc.