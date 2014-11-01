Letter to the Editor: If You Value Your Housing, Vote No on Measure S

Last week, a 77-year-old woman with multiple sclerosis was only one of the tenants evicted from her longtime Westside apartment without just cause by landlord PAC, to make way for some foreign students at Santa Barbara City College who will pay higher rent.

This is one of the several reasons why SBCC and Lori Gaskin & Co. are a growing scourge on our community, and why I question the motives of any elected official who endorsed Measure S. Have they really read it?

I intend to work for a city ordinance that will stop pond-scum landlords from the ability to dump a 77-year-old woman with MS, or any other tenant, on the street without just cause. This is something the Santa Barbara City Council should have done long ago!

SBCC President Gaskin wants to buy private apartment complexes to house her outside and foreign students with Measure S money. Each apartment would cost local taxpayers at least $500,000 with interest, displace nonstudent tenants and take more than $3,500 per apartment off the property-tax rolls. She lost out on her first try to buy one for $30 million.

Better to take this money and house our local disenfranchised, especially the ill and elderly. This, I would vote for!

Take a look at the online site for Kaplan Language School, housed at SBCC, with more than 600 foreign students, among the 12,000 others from outside the district who push local workers, our sick, elderly and people with fixed incomes out of their homes on an ongoing basis. It looks like an ad for a vacation destination!

If it wins or loses, every elected official who endorsed Measure S should be held accountable.

Ernest Salomon

Santa Barbara