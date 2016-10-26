Letter to the Editor: I Choose Justin Fareed

After watching both congressional debates, I have never been more confident in my vote.
Not only has Salud Carbajal proven to have no original ideas, he has constantly aired attack ads that hold no credibility while trying to ignore his horrendous track record regarding Santa Barbara County’s finances and his part in shady deals.
Justin Fareed strikes me as a genuine person who truly is fighting for the people. He has a plan to actually change the way Congress legislates in order to make it more efficient and less costly, and I have seen him traveling everywhere throughout our district to meet with voters, which speaks volumes about how he will represent us in office.
Brock M. Lynch
Goleta