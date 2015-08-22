Letter to the Editor: If Investors Are Smart, They’ll Get Out of Oil

Advice

The price of oil is plunging at an almost unprecedented rate. On Aug. 19, 2015 Brent Crude - a standard used by all nations - sold at $46.94/barrel, thirty cents above its January low. In mid 2014 it had peaked at $115+/barrel.

Industry insiders told us these prices are typically at their best from March to May. Sure enough, during that period Brent Crude prices rose to the mid 60s; immediately afterward, however, they began a relentless decline that shows no sign of stopping. There was an especially sharp drop on the day the accord with Iran was announced.

There are many reasons for this phenomenon. The CEOs of oil/gas conglomerates had gravely miscalculated the degree of demand growth worldwide; the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), notably including Saudi Arabia, refused to play its usual role of cutting production to support prices; the looming prospect of renewed production in Iran and other countries threatened to inflate supply.

The economic viability of oil/gas companies big and small has been vitally affected: their stock prices are in free fall, their investors are losing money. "An index of publicly traded energy stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 fell 24.3% during the [fiscal year] ..." (Los Angeles Times, Aug. 14, 2015)

In the fiscal year ending June 30, two of the nation's biggest pension funds, The California Public Employees' Retirement System and the California's State Teachers' Retirement System, together posted losses of $5 billion in their oil and gas portfolios. Both organizations posted overall gains for the year: " CalPERS, with $300 billion in assets under management, reported an overall gain of 2.4%. CalSTRS, with about $150 billion in assets, had a total return of 4.8%." (ibid.)

So - surprise or not - we now know that moral and environmentally-conscious investment is the profit-making investment. Drastically reduced oil prices are only one of the reasons for this. There is growing awareness among sophisticated individual and organizational investors that oil/gas producers have in the ground five times more product than the planet's climate can tolerate if we hope to sustain the life of our species here. No matter how big or influential these corporations are, most of what they have to sell will become "stranded assets," product that can never be sold because eventually communities and governments will, for the sake of their own survival, forbid its excavation and use.

In response to this growing awareness, and because increasing numbers of investors think that those who act to wreck the planet through endless greenhouse gas emissions should not be supported, the fossil fuel divestment movement is expanding exponentially worldwide.

" ... according to research published earlier this year by Impax Asset Management, 'historical data shows that over the past seven years eliminating the fossil fuel sector from a global benchmark index would have actually had a small positive return effect.' ...

"RBC Capital Markets has a division called SRI Wealth Management that can help clients create fossil fuel free portfolios, and companies like Progressive Asset Management support networks of investment consultants who can work with clients on eliminating fossil fuels from their holdings. ... The Green Century Equity Fund invests in names in a well-known index of environmentally sustainable companies, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index. Both have three-star ratings overall from Morningstar. Another equity fund option is Portfolio 21, which says it 'invests in companies designing environmentally superior products, using renewable energy, and developing efficient production methods.' ...

Shelton Green Alpha Fund was offered to investors only in March, so it doesn't have much of a track record yet." (cnbc.com, Sept. 17, 2013)

I believe Fidelity offers a fund that tracks one of the MSCI indexes. Perhaps you can provide more up-to-date information along this line.

Earlier this year, having learned from American Century staff that that fund group provided no fossil-free fund choice, I switched my IRA to Green Century Equity Fund, mentioned above. (The company also provides a bond fund.)

If you are an investor, big or small, and you want to improve your chances of making a profit, review your holdings for their inclusion of fossil fuel producers and their associated industries. If you find them there, shift to one of the above.

Get smart and get out!

William Smithers

​Santa Barbara