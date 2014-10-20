Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: If Measure P Passes, Then What?

By Tina Fanucchi-Frontado | October 20, 2014 | 8:18 p.m.

As a philanthropic advisor with clients in the energy industry, I can fully attest to the impressive contributions these community partners make to our area nonprofits. Nonprofits ranging from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation to the Santa Ynez Valley Fruit & Veggie Rescue — and literally hundreds more — have all benefited from the “giving forward” of our local energy partners.

As voters contemplate a vote to shut down this industry, I ask that we collectively, fully examine and prepare for the economic impacts. More than $400 million per year supports Santa Barbara County through industry taxes, charitable giving and permits. How are we going to replace those funds?

Measure P supporters claim “vested rights” protects existing production, and will not affect current production. In truth, these rights are akin to the county prohibiting two-story homes, and granting those currently living in one to remain — but, the permit(s) needed to upgrade or maintain your second story will now face yet another layer of permitting requirements, without any guarantee of approval.

So you may continue to live in your two-story, but without electricity or plumbing.

Measure P was craftily written. It hooks voters in with the “F” word, having them believe that without such a measure, Santa Barbara County will soon look like a littered, oily wasteland. Really? That’s all that stands between now and then? I’m a born-and-raised SB gal, registered Democrat, a champion for equal rights, school bonds, and lots of things liberal. But, I’m also a champion of economic vitality — for our schools, parks and the hundreds of nonprofits doing phenomenal work, all elements necessary to enjoy this beautiful, robust life of Santa Barbara County.

Again I ask: Where’s the plan? How will we recoup the income lost? If Measure P passes, the truth is our energy industry, as we know it, will no longer exist — and with no alternative energy to adequately replace it.

Before we simply slash and burn, I ask that a collaboration of energy and environmental champions, along with elected officials, commit to developing a cohesive, civil, give-and-take strategic plan. If we don’t, within a few years we will face one whopper of a deficit in our county’s and our nonprofits’ budgets, and as we all know, no good can ever come of that.

Tina Fanucchi-Frontado
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 