Letter to the Editor: If Only Government Would be Limited as Hotels Are ...

This letter outlines what is wrong with Santa Barbra’s government, and in general with liberal NIMBY governments everywhere. While government buildings and government growth always get the go-ahead, private projects are greatly delayed — if ever built.

Government delays and requirements place great demands on private property owners, who must pay taxes, often mortgage payments, fees for development, design costs, studies, school fees, traffic fees — all adding millions of dollars of costs to a project that would benefit the people of Anytown USA.

Often the project never gets built, as we all can see over the years.

We have government stopping nearly all progress unless government gets its several hundred thousand pounds of flesh, and you’d better be donating loads of money to all the cities’ liberal causes or forget it. You see, it’s pay to play in the great liberal world of Santa Barbara.

Here we have the Parker Family Hotel Project, applied for in 1993, and it’s still being dragged down — to a smaller size, to smaller rooms and more amenities for the city as a requirement for permission to begin design, not even building.

Why is this much attention never given to slowing the growth of government?

Government, the most expensive creature in the universe, does little good, its costs nearly destroy peoples’ lives and it continues to grow without limit.

Do people really love the government so much? I thought liberals were all about power to the people, or is that only a tired old black power phrase thrown about by President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder? Where are the rights of tax-paying property owners?

Santa Barbara government is a perfect example in miniature of nearly all bad government. Bloated, arrogant, wasteful, expensive, vindictive, prohibitive, cancerous, venal and useless, unless it’s tax time. Then government becomes so efficient, taking at gunpoint all it can.

​Santa Barbara’s government is a joke in its socialist zeal to prohibit, limit, proscribe, enjoin and inhibit private use and enjoyment of property.

This town should have many high-rise apartments and offices, new theaters and buildings of all kinds. Look at UC Santa Barbara. Instead, we are in a dead zone littered with dilapidated, puny, down-scaled, timid, clamoring bonsai hovels.

The people are not impressed. The town is a scandal.

Thomas M. Cole

Santa Barbara