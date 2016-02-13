Letter to the Editor: Income Inequality Also Reflected in Taxation Inequality

The top 10 percent of taxpayers in 2013 earned at least $127,695 in adjusted gross income (AGI), reported 45.87 percent of all AGI nationwide and paid 69.80 percent of all federal income tax, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
WHAT THEY PAID: The top 1 percent of U.S. taxpayers paid an average tax rate (i.e., federal income taxes paid as a percentage of adjusted gross income) of 27.08 percent in 2013 vs. an average tax rate of 3.30 percent for the bottom 50 percent of taxpayers, according to the IRS.
Yes, that is right, and the Democrats want it all!!
