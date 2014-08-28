Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Increased Threat to America

By Diana Thorn | August 28, 2014 | 4:06 p.m.

As Sept. 11 nears, America is in increased danger from the threat of Islamist terrorism.

There are two reasons for this: open borders/immigration issues and ignoring the rise of ISIS/ISIL.

Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the ISIS possesses an "immediate threat" due to lax border security. National Intelligence Director Mike McConnell has warned that Iraqis have already illegally crossed the southern border. Drug cartels are also talking with ISIS.

Who is ISIS? It is a barbaric, well-financed Islamic army that has taken over parts of Syria and Iraq, setting up an Islamic State (caliphate). They kill anyone who disagrees with them, especially Christians.

When did ISIS appear? According to the West Point counterterrorism center, "ISIS did not suddenly become effective in early June 2014. It had been steadily strengthening and actively shaping the future operating environment for four years." The report said that the "shattering" of Iraq's security forces in June is a "case-in-point, the result of years of patient preparatory operations."

Furthermore, there were warning signs along the way, and the intelligence agency warned the White House at least two years ago about the growing ISIS threat.

Stunningly, President Obama chose to ignore this growing threat and recently compared ISIS and related groups to a "jayvee team."

Clearly, ISIS needs to be destroyed. Will President Obama act to protect America?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

