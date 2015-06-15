Letter to the Editor: Independence Days — USA and the Philippines

An editorial in a large Philippines newspaper recently posited that Independence Day for the Philippines should be celebrated on July 4 since the first true independence was when the USA gave the Philippines independence on July 4, 1946.

As an American living in the Philippines and one who served on a U.S. warship with Filipinos in Vietnam, I disagree. The USA celebrates its independence based on the July 4 declaration of independence, not the granting of independence by England after the USA rebels beat them. If July 4, 1946, is to be celebrated, it should be for the respect given to the Philippines by the USA after we fought the Japanese together — and defeated them. It was this brotherhood in combat that led to the final independence from colonization. Americans could not imagine fighting our fellow warriors after we shed blood together.

Few societies are truly independent and neither my homeland or the Philippines are exceptions. My homeland, the USA, is dependent on foreign countries to finance its debt, primarily China, and this would be good to remember. The Philippines is dependent on remittances coming from other countries. How does this dependence affect population, poverty and pollution?

Perhaps I can share some perspectives from an outsider at this time between the two Independence Days. My missions here in the Philippines have kept me in close contact with rural families involved in small farming. I have lived on all of the larger islands of the Philippines, Luzon, Mindanao, Negros, Leyte, Cebu, Samar, Leyte, Masbate, Palawan, Mindoro, Guimaras and Bohol. Everywhere many families are dependent on a family member working in a foreign country. Having a large family is considered an asset for this reason.

This is one reason that the Philippines has the fastest growing population in Asia. Aside from providing income for the country and family, this fast-growing population has another, less desirable affect. It is called the law of supply and demand, and is the reason that wages in the Philippines are so low that workers must go abroad to earn a good wage.

If this sounds like a vicious cycle, indeed it is! With so many people seeking work, employers have little incentive to offer good wages. This drives more workers to seek employment abroad. That is the population affect of dependence on work in foreign countries and explains poverty as well.

For the USA to be truly independent, it must end its status as debtor nation and balance its budget. For the Philippines to become independent, it must stabilize its population so that good jobs are available here.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Davao City, Philippines