Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: Injecting Wastewater into Drinking Water Supply

By Dr. Edo McGowan | October 24, 2015 | 9:40 a.m.

Brought to you by bureaucrats and politicians, not scientists or public health specialists, the leaders from the City of Santa Barbara may be thinking:----"let's overdraft our ground water basin and then refill it with wastewater, this will keep the seawater out also."

Are they really that foolish, after-all they are our politicians and bureaucrats, we elected them or allowed their placement. So, what training do they have that we should trust to protect our health? Answer, in this area, very little training is required----if any. So, what's up?

Want to discuss?

What is wrong with flushing medications down the toilet?

When medications are flushed down the toilet or poured down the drain, most of these chemicals pass through treatment plants or septic systems ending up in our water resources and can harm aquatic wildlife, including fish and amphibians.  We have more than 1,400 wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. and Canada that discharge 4.8 billion gallons of treated effluent into the Great Lakes Basin every day.  Only about half of the prescription drugs and other newly emerging contaminants are removed by treatment plants, the rest end up in our waters.  These systems are not designed to remove the active drug compounds and most of these chemicals end up accumulating in our groundwater, rivers, lakes, and aquatic organisms.

Can drugs actually be harmful to fish and other aquatic life?

Yes. Some of these chemicals interfere with or mimic natural hormones and disrupt reproduction, development, and behavior of fish and other organisms. For example, certain drugs can cause male fish to develop female characteristics. These "intersex fish" have been found in some rivers throughout the county, particularly downstream of wastewater treatment plants serving large municipal areas. These fish often do not reproduce.

Armed with that kind of info, the City of Santa Barbara will be manipulating drinking water.

Dr. Edo McGowan
​Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 