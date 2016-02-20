Letter to the Editor: Invasion and Betrayal

Are Americans being betrayed by Pres. Obama and anyone who goes along with his immigration policies?

Recently, the Obama administration ordered U.S. Customs and Border agents to stand down by not processing illegal immigration. Illegals will no longer be required to appear in court, reveal their whereabouts and aerial surveillance will be cut in half.

Today, there is an influx of Central Americans and Cubans into the U.S.. Over 100 Cubans are rubber-stamped per day and told to sign up for work permits, medicaid, and food stamps. No wonder average Americans are angry.

Middle Eastern immigration is another big problem. Obama is forcing us to accept Islamic refugees. Never mind that radical Islamic terrorists have infiltrated refugee camps and want to kill Americans. A Channel 2 Action News investigation has revealed a spike in illegals from terrorist nations.

Pres. Obama's actions concerning Islamic terrorism have been alarming. He won't define radical Islam, he has dismantled counter-terrorism programs, scrubbed ties / jihad activities from the records of Muslims and eased visas from terror hotspots. Is this not enabling Islamic terrorists? Most recently, 100+ American officials were sent to Jordan to find Muslim refugees for our resettlement programs.

America, are we witnessing the invasion of our nation and the betrayal of our leaders? Who is looking out for us?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria